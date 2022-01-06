What time is snow expected today in North Georgia?

Snow is expected in North Georgia today, just days after the last time snow entered the picture in the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far north Georgia through this evening. A wintry mix of snow and sleet is likely with snow accumulations up to one inch.

While it could snow in Dade, Walker, Catoosa and Whitfield counties at any point between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., a new chance of snow starts at 3 p.m. for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns counties. That chance of snow begins at 3 and could end as late as 11 p.m. today.

Tonight, wind chill values will drop into the teens across north Georgia and single digits in the mountains.

Featured Post