Two men shot in Bibb County Monday night

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of two people shot. The incident was reported to have occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday night , at a residence in the 2100 block of Adams Ave.

Both male victims later identified as 49-year-old Brian Williams and 36-year-old Tony Maddox , were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both are now listed to be in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding this incident is still under investigation. More details will be released once they become available.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

