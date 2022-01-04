Two men shot in Bibb County Monday night

1 second ago

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of two people shot. The incident  was reported to have occurred  just after 10 p.m. Monday night , at a residence in the 2100 block of Adams Ave.

Both male victims later  identified as 49-year-old Brian Williams and 36-year-old Tony Maddox , were  transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both are now  listed to be in stable condition. 

The circumstances surrounding this incident is still under investigation. More details will be released once they become available.  

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Featured Post

Hindsight: Georgia’s Top 21 News Stories of 2021
Hindsight: Georgia’s Top 21 News Stories of 2021

News that matters to you

Signup for weekly Macon and Bibb County news updates. The newsletter is free and you can unsubscribe any time.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up!

Leave a Reply

You might be interested in