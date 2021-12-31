South Georgia shooting spree ends after suspect kills himself

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 36-year-old man went on a shooting spree in Ocilla last night before killing himself after a police chase.

At 6:30 p.m. shooting occurred at the Citgo located at 911 North Irvin Avenue in Ocilla. Shots were fired at Shane Clowers, while he was seated in his car. Clowers was not injured.

Shortly thereafter, the Ocilla Police Department asked the GBI Perry Office assist with investigating a drive by shooting on North Oak Street in Ocilla that resulted in the death of Leterik Lee Johenkins. James White, was also shot and treated for his injury.

Both men were standing outside the residence when the shooting occurred.

While those investigations were under way, the GBI Douglas Office was asked by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with processing the scene of a carjacking. Shortly after this initial request, the sheriff’s office also requested investigative assistance regarding the death of the carjacking suspect.

According to the GBI, 36-year-old Johnny C. Martin, Jr., of Ocilla, arrived at a gas station in the 3900 block of Highway 158 West in Douglas, Georgia, at 7:10 p.m. While at the gas station, Martin carjacked a woman, shooting at her while stealing her car. The woman was not injured.

Martin drove away from the area. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol located the stolen car driven by Martin and a chase ensued. Martin eventually went off the road into a field off of Martinez Lane in Nicholls.

When officers approached the car, they found Martin with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun in his hand.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Martin and Johenkins.

Officials believe Martin shot Johenkins, White, and Clowers in Ocilla prior to the carjacking and police chase in Douglas.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545, GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

