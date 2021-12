Rain will be a staple of the day throughout much of North and Central Georgia as the storm system that began yesterday works its way through the state.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

More showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

There is a 40% chance of rain on New Year’s Eve.