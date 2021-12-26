Autistic Tucker teen goes missing on Christmas Day

TUCKER — DeKalb County Police are asking for your help finding 14-year-old Jobbar Bailey.

He was last seen on Christmas Day at 6 p.m. near Ashley Creek Circle in Tucker when he left to go to a nearby park but did not return.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Jobbar is autistic and non-verbal with strangers. He is 5’10″ and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes black hair.

He was wearing a green, white, and blue coat, a green polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.