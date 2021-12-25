Shoplifting suspect killed at DeKalb County Walmart on Christmas Eve

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Friday, December 24. One man is dead and no officers were injured.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at 1:04 p.m., a Walmart Loss Prevention Officer at the Walmart on Gresham Road, DeKalb County made contact with a man who was allegedly putting items in a large backpack and who had attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

A DeKalb County police officer working an off-duty job and another DeKalb County officer attempted to make contact with the man as he was walking out of the store.

The man reportedly ran back into the store and police officers and the loss prevention officer followed.

According to the GBI, the man drew a handgun and fired at the police officers and loss prevention officer. During the incident, an officer attempted to tase the man. The man ran outside of the store, holding the gun. One of the officers fired his gun, shooting the man. The man died on the scene.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time while pending an official identification and next of kin notification.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is done, the casefile will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 98th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021.