Two arrested on charges of sex trafficking 12-year-old

BUFORD — Two people have been arrested in a case involving the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old girl from Texas to Gwinnett County.

Georgia authorities started a sexual exploitation investigation in September which led to the arrest today of Adrienne Klein, a 43-year-old woman living in Gulf Breeze, Florida and Gesart Hoxha, a 20-year-old man from Buford.

The Gwinnett County Police Department was contacted by the Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding an investigation started in Texas that included incidents in Gwinnett.

Detectives learned that Klein and Hoxha allegedly facilitated the transportation of Klein’s 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett. Detectives executed a search warrant at Hoxha’s home on Appaloosa Lane in Buford.

Police say large sums of cash, explicit photos of the victim were uncovered.

According to police, Hoxha and the minor exchanged several messages online including the explicit photos.

“Klein and Hoxha arranged travel to Gwinnett County for Klein’s 12-year old daughter by purchasing the flight for the child to fly from Texas to Gwinnett County, and provided money for the hotel stay,” said Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle.

Klein is charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. Klein is pending extradition to Gwinnett County from Florida. Hoxha is charged with the following charges in Gwinnett.

· Child Molestation (21W16601)

· Statutory Rape (21W16602)

· Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (21W16603)

· Employ/Use Minor to Engage In/Assist Person in Sexually Explicit Conduct for Visual Medium (21W16604)

Arlington Police have also charged Hoxha with Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact.

The case number is 21-074023.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.