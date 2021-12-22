Roswell High School football star Robbie Roper has died

ROSWELL — Roswell High School football standout Robbie Roper has died following complications from a routine shoulder surgery.

According to a message posted by his family on his personal Twitter account, Robbie died on Wednesday.

“He was the biggest joy of our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” the message read.

Students, teachers, and football teams throughout North Fulton and beyond are sending prayers and encouragement for Robbie and a vigil was planned for him today in Woodstock.

According to WXIA-TV, Roper was scheduled for a routine shoulder surgery yesterday but had a reaction to the anesthesia.

Representatives from football teams throughout Georgia have taken to social media to tell Robbie’s story and to ask for prayers for his family.

Roper was a top prospect with scholarship offers from multiple schools.