Outback Steakhouse evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of an Outback Steakhouse in Georgia Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Outback Steakhouse on Arkwright Road in regard to a bomb threat just after 7:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, an unknown person called the restaurant and said there was a bomb in the building. The Building was cleared of all employees and customers.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit checked the building and determined that it was safe and that there were no devices in the building.

Everyone was allowed to re-enter the building just after 9 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are actively working the case to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.