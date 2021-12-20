DeKalb County opens warming centers tonight

A drop in night time temperatures prompted DeKalb County officials to open warming centers tonight.

The county has opened three warming centers for residents to use.

Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations tonight, Dec. 20, beginning at 8 p.m.:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

Temperatures are expected to drop to about 38 degrees tonight.