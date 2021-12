LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Windsor Oak Circle in Lawrenceville.

The pedestrian has died as a result of his injuries.

According to detectives, this incident appears to be an intentional act and is being investigated as a Homicide.

The Homicide Unit and CSI are on-scene.

The Georgia Sun will have more details on this story as it develops.