More people are currently employed in Georgia than ever before

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the number of employed Georgians has reached the highest number ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000.

The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history.

“We are now able to report an all-time high number of individuals employed in state history,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Our conservative, pro-business policies will continue to attract companies and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and our world-class higher education institutions and workforce development programs will continue to fuel the state’s labor pipeline with skilled workers.”

Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

“We have fully recovered from this pandemic when it comes to employed Georgians, employing more people today than before the pandemic struck,” said Commissioner Butler. “The hard work is still in front of us as job creation is outpacing new workers in the labor force.”

The labor force was down 235 in November to 5,174,199 and is up only 1,220 over the previous seven months. In comparing November 2021 figures to pre-pandemic March 2020 figures, the labor force remains down 32,000, the number of employed is up 10,000, and the number of unemployed is down 42,000. The number of unemployed was down 12,218 to 146,218 in November, the lowest figure since December 2000.

Jobs in Georgia were up 13,500 over the month and are up 4.4 percent over the year to 4,618,800. Since May (a six-month period), job growth has increased by 130,600.

“We have regained almost all of the jobs we lost during the pandemic; however, the number of job seekers is still below pre-pandemic numbers,” said Commissioner Butler. “Creating more jobs becomes very difficult if we can’t fill vacancies in the 300,000 jobs that are currently open. It’s a good problem to have and shows how strong Georgia’s recovery has been especially compared to other states our size.”

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Transportation and Warehousing, 4,300, Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, 2,300, Accommodation and Food Services, 2,200, Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,000, Wholesale Trade, 1,800, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 1,100, Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,100, and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 1,000.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 978,600, the Transportation and Warehousing sector, 265,000. Financial Activities, 256,000, Professional and Business Services, 757,100, the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services sector, 298,400, and in the Administrative and Support Services sector, 371,400.

Initial claims were down 10,116 (37%) from October to 17,194 in November, marking the first time since November 2019 that initial claims fell below the 20,000 plateau. Initial claims were down 86,981 (84%) over the year.

Today, over 190,000 job postings, resulting in a minimum of over 300,000 unfilled positions, were listed online at EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. Employers with over 1,000 job postings included United Health Group, 2,700, Amazon 2,700, Wellstar Health System, 2,100, Walmart, 1,300, Anthem Blue Cross, 1,100, Home Depot, 1,100, Allied Universal, 1,000, and Piedmont Health Care, 1,000. Market salaries range from $23,000 to $103,000 with a median salary of $43,000.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings included Health Care, 32,000, Retail Trade, 21,000, Accommodation and Food Services, 16,000, Finance and Insurance, 16,000, Manufacturing, 13,000, Professional, Scientific & Technical Services, 12,000, and Transportation and Warehousing, 10,000.

Occupations with over 10,000 job postings included Health Care (including Nursing), 31,000, Sales, 24,000, Information Technology, 22,000, Business Management and Operations, 20,000, Hospitality, Food, and Tourism, 18,000, and Finance, 11,000.

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employer-email-us-form. Additionally, by visiting Employ Georgia, employers can manage job openings and access the state’s talent pool. GDOL’s Career Centers are providing in-person employment services by appointment. Job seekers can reach out to their local career centers at https://dol.georgia.gov/locations/career-center for assistance.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.