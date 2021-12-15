Marietta Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

MARIETTA — Cobb County police officers are investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred on Barrett Lakes Boulevard near 2679 Barrett Lakes Boulevard over the weekend.

According to police spokesman Wayne Delk, preliminary information indicates that a red Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, operated by a 29-year-old Marietta man was traveling southbound on Barrett Lakes Boulevard just north of the intersection with Cobb Place Boulevard when police say the motorcycle struck the curb on the right (western) edge of the roadway causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle came to rest south of the driveway to Aviation Park.

The driver came to rest in the southbound right lane of Barrett Lakes Boulevard. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to 770-499-3987.