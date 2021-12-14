Polk County woman killed in home explosion

CEDARTOWN — An elderly woman was killed in a Polk County explosion that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at about 9:30 a.m.

According to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, residents up to several miles away reported hearing and feeling the blast.

The explosion completely destroyed the 1,290-square-foot, 21-year-old home.

“An elderly woman died in this tragic incident,” said Commissioner King. “At this point, the cause of the blast is thought to be related to a propane incident in the home.”

This explosion remains under active investigation. Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

This marks the 114th death from a fire in Georgia in 2021.