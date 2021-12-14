Have you seen this missing 16-year-old Jonesboro girl?

JONESBORO — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Ezarruh Hall left her home on Iris Walk in Jonesboro last night at 6 p.m. without permission.

Ezarruh is described as a 16-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5’01” in height, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Ezarruh was last seen wearing a white/brown jacket, blue jean pants, a white shirt, and unknown color shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ezarruh Hall is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.