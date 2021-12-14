DeKalb County will distribute 4,000 boxes of food this weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 18, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate the 2021 holiday season by distributing 4,000 boxes of food.

Along with a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include oranges, red apples, collards, shelled pecans, celery, snap beans, squash, zucchini, cabbage, sweet potatoes, yellow onions, pears, candy canes and a dozen eggs.

“We recognize that many families are still struggling to keep food on their table due to rising food costs,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government is grateful to be able to help alleviate hunger this holiday season.”

Beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, 4,000 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following drive-through locations:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to nearly 57,000 DeKalb County families.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.