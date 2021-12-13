Savannah police warn of mailbox thefts

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department is warning residents of a rash of thefts from residential mailboxes.

If you have to mail off payments, or anything involving banking numbers, social security numbers, or anything that would leave your identity to chance, the police department is asking you to use a blue U.S. Postal Service drop box instead of your residential mailbox.

Residents can also take their outgoing mail to their local post office.

Mailbox thefts tend to increase during the holidays, as do thefts of packages delivered to front porches.