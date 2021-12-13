Here’s when school will start next year in Calhoun

CALHOUN — The start date for the 2022-23 school year has been set for Calhoun City Schools.

The Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education met on Monday, Dec. 13 and discussed a proposed 2022-2023 school calendar which takes into consideration the opening of a new early learning academy and transition for sixth grade classrooms to shift to the elementary school campus for the school year.

The first day of school for students will be Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Labor Day will be observed September 5 and fall break will include the Columbus Day holiday in October. Thanksgiving break will be observed November 21 through 25, and Christmas break will be held December 19, 2022 through January 3, 2023 with professional learning days scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, January 2 and 3. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be observed on January 16, 2023. Winter break will include President’s Day and February 21 and 22, and Spring Break will include Good Friday.

There are virtual and professional learning days built into the calendar during the months of September, November, February and March with the last day of school and graduation for the Class of 2023 to be held on May 26, 2023.

Professional learning days may differ per school based on individual schools’ professional learning needs. In the event of inclement weather, The school system will use online or supplemental materials to support student learners.

This calendar allows for 190 teacher workdays with up to 210 student learning days with the use of flex days for teacher support.

A copy of the 2022-2023 system calendar can be found attached here and on the website at www.calhounschools.org.