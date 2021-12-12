Police investigate armed robbery at Bibb County Family Dollar

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that took place at the Family Dollar , at 2584 Rocky Creek Road. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:39 p.m. Saturday.

According to law enforcement officers, a masked man entered the store, walked around until several customers left, and then brandished a handgun.

The man demanded money from the cash register. Once the man received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the store on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the masked man was described as a black male. He was last seen wearing all black clothing. He was possibly in his early 20s and was around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet in height.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.