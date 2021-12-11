Help find a missing Clayton County boy

JONESBORO — Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Hearthstone Way in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers learned Lindzay Youngblood was last seen at his residence on Dec. 10 at about 6:30 a.m.

Police describe Lindzay as a 14-year-old black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’04” in height and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jacket, black jeans, and red Jordan shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lindzay Youngblood please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.