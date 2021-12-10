Roswell wants your input on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

ROSWELL — The City of Roswell is seeking input from Roswell residents and business owners regarding the City’s plan to prioritize and spend its allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

By visiting www.RoswellGov.com/ARPASurvey, members of the Roswell community can provide feedback on potential use categories that represent areas in which the City of Roswell could spend ARPA funds. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

Passed by Congress in March 2021, the ARPA allocates $1.9 trillion to COVID-19 relief and economic recovery, including $1.4 billion set aside for Georgia cities and towns. The City of Roswell will receive $11.4 million in emergency funding in two payments: One payment was received in May 2021, and the second is expected no sooner than May 2022. Funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

The ARPA funds may be used in a variety of ways to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey results will help the City of Roswell clarify its priorities and identify how these federal funds can be put to the best use within the community.

For more information, visit www.Roswellgov.com/ARPA.