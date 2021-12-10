Paulding man charged with murder of missing Gwinnett County man

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Paulding County man for the murder of a missing Gwinnett County man.

Ronald Leonard Williams was reported missing on Nov. 28 by his family in Gwinnett County.

The investigation revealed that Williams’ phone and vehicle were last known to be in Paulding County.

Gwinnett Detectives got a break in the case on Dec. 3 when Williams’ vehicle was located in Cobb County at an apartment complex in unincorporated Smyrna. Once they got the vehicle, Gwinnett Detectives located evidence inside the car which indicated that some type of an assault had occurred.

At that point, Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Cobb County Police Department, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and Agents with the GBI began to follow up on leads in an attempt to locate Williams.

On Dec. 8, Paulding detectives, along with Agents from the GBI, searched the area of the last known location of Williams’ cell phone. Cobb Detectives canvased the area where Williams’ vehicle was located in Cobb County.

As a result of the search in Paulding County, as well as additional information that was obtained through various investigative means, a search warrant was secured for a residence on Valley Brook Drive in Dallas.

The home on Valley Brook Drive belonged to Wesley Richard Brock, who sheriff’s officials say was known to be an associate of Ronald Williams.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Brock was interviewed at length and ultimately confessed to agents and detectives that he shot and killed Williams. Brock indicated that he then disposed of Williams’ body in the area of Williams Road which is a rural area in northern Paulding County. Brock was escorted to the area where he pointed out the location of Williams’ body to GBI Agents and Paulding Detectives, who located the body.

Brock was subsequently arrested without incident and charged with the following offenses.

-Malice Murder (F)

-Felony Murder (F)

-Aggravated Assault (F)

-Concealing the Death of Another (F)

-Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (F)

He is currently being housed in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or you can send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.