Body found in woods near Albany

ALBANY — Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found in a wooded area near Whispering Pine Road.

Investigators say the body of Coty Davis was found in a wooded area with a few of his belongings behind the Reserve Apartment Complex at 1404 Whispering Pine Road.

The initial investigation revealed Davis may have been at the location for multiple days due to the environmental effect on his body.

There are no witnesses at this time and no suspects.

Davis’ body will be sent to GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to help determine the cause of death.

This case remains active.