Where to see Christmas lights in Cherokee County

If you are looking for places to check out some great Christmas light displays in Cherokee County, look no further than two of your local county parks.

You can take a ride in your car through a two-mile light show at Holiday Lights at Cherokee Veterans Park, featuring two drive-thru tunnels, animated Christmas displays, and over two million lights.

Admission is $20 per car. A portion of the proceeds will benefit veterans of Cherokee County, Cherokee Recreation & Parks, and other local charities.

Shows are daily starting at 6 p.m. running through Dec. 31.

Or, if you live closer to Woodstock, you can see the Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park.

This event features a walk-through Christmas light display with more than two million lights and concessions. Santa is also on hand. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Anna Crawford Children’s Center.

Kids 14 and under can attend for free and all others tickets are $10 per person. Shows are daily starting at 6 p.m. running through Dec. 23.