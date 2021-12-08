Two arrested in assault at McDonald’s that started over Splenda

LOCUS GROVE — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people caught on camera fighting with McDonald’s employees.

The incident took place on Nov. 23 at the McDonald’s located at 4850 Bill Garner Parkway in Locust Grove.

Authorities say the altercation started after a male and female customer were told they would have to come inside the establishment to get a packet of Splenda. The confrontation started outside, but escalated inside after the woman allegedly threw a drink and tried to strike an employee.

“The video clearly shows actions that blatantly violated the law and brought national embarrassment to the people of our great County. This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.

Both assailants arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit on Dec. 7 during a traffic stop in Walton County.

The woman is charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. The man is charged with Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Simple Battery after being accused of entering the business through the drive-thru window and striking the manager in the leg, with a chair.

At the time of this report, both were lodged in the Henry County Jail.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.