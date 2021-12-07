Morgan County deputy on leave after accidental gunshot at elementary school

A Morgan County Deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he accidentally fired his weapon while on duty at Morgan County Elementary School.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Deputy was preparing for work, and was “manipulating his back-up service weapon when he experienced an unintentional discharge inside his patrol vehicle.” The bullet went downward through the seat lodging in the floorboard.

No one was injured.

The deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Charter School System are working collaboratively to determine the facts and ensure that proper steps are taken to protect the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and parents.