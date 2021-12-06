Gwinnett County is hiring IT professionals

The Gwinnett County Department of Information Technology Services wants to hire you.

The county will host a hiring event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

The department is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions: Senior Project Manager, Senior IT Systems Administrator, IT Systems Administrator, Business Relationship Consultant, IT Manager, IT Security and Open-Source Developer.

Applicants should apply online prior to the event at GCGA.us/ITSHiring. Interviews will be conducted and a conditional job offer may be extended during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and wear business casual attire.

The County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives, tuition reimbursement and career advancement. The goal of ITS — to make Gwinnett County’s technology better.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Due to a previously scheduled event, candidates are asked to park in the GJAC parking deck on the corner of Constitution Boulevard and Nash Street.