25-year-old man dead after shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a Dec. 5 shooting on E. 64th Street that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 100 block of E. 64th Street around 5:30 p.m. for a shooting and discovered Dustin Walters suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, detectives believe all parties involved in the incident have been identified and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”