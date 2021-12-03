All southbound lanes of I-75 in Bartow County to close for emergency repairs

All southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed beginning tonight at 7 p.m. for emergency repairs at the Old Grassdale Road overpass south of exit 296 in Bartow County.

The damage was caused by a tractor-trailer when the boom of the track hoe it was carrying struck a bridge beam. No injuries were reported, but a bridge inspector determined that repairs needed to be made to a portion of the overpass.



Southbound motorists on I-75 after 7 p.m. should heed signage indicating an alternate route. Motorists should also plan ahead by consulting 511 or use wayfinding apps to determine the best available alternate route.



Crews will pave a temporary lane on the inside shoulder along the southbound lanes of I-75 this evening. The new temporary lane and the left lane will open to traffic by noon Saturday, December 3, 2021.



Traffic will be shifted to a single lane overnight Saturday and Sunday while crews remove the Old Grassdale Road overpass. Two lanes of traffic will be open during the day on Saturday and Sunday. All three lanes of I-75 are anticipated to be opened on Monday, December 6. Old Grassdale Road will be closed indefinitely.



Detour for I-75 Southbound Friday Night: Southbound traffic will take exit 296 and turn left on Cass-White Road. Traffic will then turn right on to US Highway 411 to reach I-75 at milepost 293.