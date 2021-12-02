Son accused of assaulting father in Macon arrested

The juvenile suspected of assaulting his father causing a serious head injury last week in Macon was found in Dodge County and was taken into custody.

The boy was taken to the Cadwell RYDC. He is being charged with Aggravated Assault.

The father is still being treated at Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in a critical but stable condition.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.