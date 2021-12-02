Roswell police arrest bank robbery suspect within 10 minutes

ROSWELL — Roswell police arrested a bank robbery suspect less than 10 minutes after the bank robbery occurred.

According to police, 35-year-old Joseph Matthews, of Lithonia, was arrested for an armed bank robbery in the afternoon of Nov. 30.

Shortly after 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Chase Bank at 10515 Alpharetta St. Responding officers were informed that a suspect had entered the bank and passed a note indicating that he was armed with a gun and demanding a large sum of cash.

The bank turned over several thousand dollars to the suspect who fled the scene on foot. Bank staff were able to provide a description of the suspect which was relayed to additional responding officers in the area, who quickly set up a perimeter.

Less than 10 minutes after the 911 call was received, officers located Matthews walking on Old Roswell Rd., matching the description provided by bank staff and in possession of the stolen cash.

Matthews was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Fulton County Jail where he was booked in on charges of Armed Robbery.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.