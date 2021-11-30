These roads will be closed for Columbia County’s Christmas parade

Columbia County’s Christmas parade will bring about road closures on several roads. County officials have released a list of closures ahead of the parade.

The temporary closures are for the Annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Merchants Association of Columbia County.

Also, several county roads that intersect with the parade route will be closed to thru traffic at their entrance/exits onto the roads mentioned above.

The temporary road closures will be in place Sunday, December 5, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

During the closing of the parade route, the following intersections will be fully or partially closed:

• Industrial Park Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

• Ronald Reagan Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed

• Ronald Reagan Drive @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – cannot make a left or right thru traffic only.

• Main Street @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

• Encore Lane @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed

• Williamsburg Way @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• Taxslayer Drive @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• Allen Drive – Completely Closed

• North Belair Rd @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Completely Closed

• Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.

• Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.

• North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, Detour right at this intersection only.

• Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.