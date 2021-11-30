GBI investigating death of 10-month-old Georgia boy

The GBI is investigating the death of a 10-month old boy in Claxton.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive.

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.