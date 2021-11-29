Police search for man who robbed Georgia bank and shot a teller

WARNER ROBINS — The FBI, in conjunction with the Warner Robins Police Department, is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of one suspect who robbed a bank at gunpoint, resulting in the injury to a bank teller.

On November 22, at about 9:18 a.m., one suspect entered the Robins Financial Credit Union at 853 North Houston Road with a pistol and demanded money from the tellers.

During the incident the suspect fired the pistol and shot a teller.

The suspect was described as a black male, slender build, about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall, wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, khaki pants, grey shoes, and carrying a black and grey drawstring bag.

Prior to this incident, at about 9:15 am, the same suspect is believed to have committed a home invasion on West Imperial Circle. The suspect entered the home with a pistol and stole a vehicle from the residents, driving that vehicle to Robins Financial Credit Union.

The vehicle, a silver Nissan Sentra, was later located at the Lake Vista Apartment Complex, at 206 Northlake Drive.

The FBI is releasing photos of the November 22, 2021 robbery and offering the reward in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

