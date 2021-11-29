Gwinnett police search for suspect in killing of Sandy Springs man

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a suspect in the killing of a Sandy Springs man. The man’s body was discovered in a vehicle on Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway in October.

Police have identified 20-year-old Mark Antonio White, of Covington, as the primary suspect in the case.

White has outstanding warrants for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

White is to be considered armed and dangerous. Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to White’s whereabouts to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

The victim in this case has been identified as 39-year-old Garcia Danielle Gaddis.

Police found Gaddis dead in a car shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. CrimeStoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

