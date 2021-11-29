10 Things You Need to Know Before Voting in The Nov. 30 Runoff in DeKalb

DeKalb County voters in some cities have runoff elections Nov. 30, but before you go to vote there are some things you may need to know.

Here are 10 important reminders from the DeKalb office of Voter Registration and Elections:

1.) All registered voters in DeKalb will not be eligible to cast ballots in the runoff elections. Only registered voters in the City of Atlanta, the City of Stonecrest Council District Post 1, and the City of Tucker Council District 2 Post 1 will be eligible to vote. Voters can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do to verify eligibility.

2.) Before heading to the polls on Election Day, voters are encouraged to verify their precinct location at www.DeKalbVotes.com.

3.) DeKalb County residents who reside within the boundaries of the City of Atlanta will be able to vote until 8 p.m. All other DeKalb County polls will close at 7 p.m. For some voters, precincts for municipal elections are different than county elections. Impacted voters received reminders in the mail, but all voters should verify their polling place at www.DeKalbVotes.com.

4.) Please note that all absentee ballots for DeKalb County voters must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 to be counted.

5.) Drop boxes are no longer available, and it’s too late to mail a completed absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the DeKalb Voter and Registrations office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, in Decatur.

6.) Reminder: If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot.

7.) We encourage voters to familiarize themselves with the changes in voting laws as a result of SB202. Please read our SB202 FAQ: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/faqs-and-key-dates

8.) For voters who plan on voting in-person on Election Day, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. All poll workers will be wearing face coverings, and machines/equipment will be sanitized frequently.=

9.) Elections results will be posted on www.DeKalbVotes.com as they are counted.

10.) For any additional questions or for anyone to experiences a challenge while trying to vote, please call 404-298-4020.

“It’s important for voters to cast their ballots during every election, and we’re anticipating a smooth runoff election,” said Twyla Hart, interim director of DeKalb VRE. “Voters should make a plan to vote in person if they did not take advantage of early voting options.”

For more information on DeKalb VRE, please visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.