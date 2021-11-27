Peachtree Corners vehicle fire caused by smoking near gas can

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Vapor fumes from a gas can and smoking inside a vehicle don’t mix, and were the cause of a vehicle fire in Peachtree Corners Saturday afternoon, according to fire investigators.

At 2:19 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle fire with someone trapped inside at the HomeTowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.

Upon arrival, fire crews found two patients on the ground. They had been pulled out of a vehicle that had been on fire, but good Samaritans grabbed fire extinguishers from walkways at the extended stay facility to put the fire out.

The two patients were rapidly transported to an emergency room for injuries consistent with this type of incident.

One of the good Samaritans expressed the need for medical attention after assisting the two patients out of the smoldering vehicle. This patient was also taken to an area hospital for further treatment.