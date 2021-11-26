Atlanta to open warming center ahead of frigid weather

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. 

The center will open tonight, Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW.

Lows tonight in Atlanta are expected to reach 32 degrees with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

