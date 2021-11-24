Two 16-year-olds arrested after driving stolen truck into building

ATLANTA — Two 16-year-olds were arrested after a police chase that ended with the teens driving a stolen pickup truck into an abandoned building.

Atlanta police were alerted to a Chevrolet Silverado that had just been stolen from Whitehall Street at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The vehicle was last known to be at an auto parts store at 689 Cascade Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the area and found the truck in the parking lot there. Upon seeing the marked patrol vehicles approaching, the suspects began to flee from the parking lot in the stolen truck.

While fleeing, the Silverado drove into the front of a marked patrol vehicle and police say the passenger fired a handgun toward officers.

The truck then fled down Cascade Avenue and struck an SUV before crashing into a vacant building at 804 Cascade Avenue.

Multiple officers converged on the scene and quickly located both occupants of the truck attempting to hide on top of a commercial refrigerator unit inside the vacant building. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

Officers located the handgun near where the juveniles had been attempting to hide. The handgun was reported stolen to the City of South Fulton Police Department.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and the juveniles sustained minor injuries from the motor vehicle accident. The occupants of the SUV did not sustain serious injuries in the crash.

A video of the chase is below.

The 16-year-old driver has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against Police, Felony Obstruction, Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto, Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Interference with Government Property and multiple traffic charges.

The 16-year-old passenger was wanted out of East Point for Aggravated Assault and is charged with Aggravated Assault Against Police, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Obstruction, Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm and Reckless Conduct.

Both were transported to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.