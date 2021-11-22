Georgia taxi driver helps stop shoplifter

MARIETTA — A quick-thinking taxi driver helped police catch a shoplifter who police say had punched a female store employee in the face.

On Wednesday November 10, a shoplifter walked into the Citi Trends clothing store, grabbed a large amount clothing and attempted to leave abruptly without paying.

According to the Marietta Police Department, a female employee of the store confronted the suspect and he punched her in the face. She was able to push him back and he stumbled, dropping some of the items as he ran out of the store.

The shoplifter then flagged down a nearby taxi-cab and asked for a ride.

Police say when the suspect exited the taxi, the driver was able to see the clothing had tags on it and was not in a bag. The taxi driver called the store and asked if anything had just been taken.

“Because of his swift actions, MPD was able to locate the suspect near where he was dropped off, and take him into custody within minutes of the crime,” the police department said in a social medi apost.

The suspect tried to shoplift $607 worth of clothing.

The police department is reminding residents that if you see crime occurring, stay safe, be a good witness, call 911 immediately and try to document details that will help solve the case. The most helpful information is a suspect description, vehicle description, and direction of travel.