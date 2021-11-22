Christmas Lights Extravaganza returns to Downtown Macon

MACON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Georgia’s cities and towns will start twinkling with Christmas lights beginning this week.

In Downtown Macon, the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning Friday, November 26.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a live concert by Macon Pops at the intersection of Poplar Street and First Street.

Attendees can enjoy more than 500,000 lights moving in time to music by Macon Pops. The event is free.

If you miss it, you can enjoy the light show every day from Nov. 27 to January 2 from 6 to 10 p.m.

