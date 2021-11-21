Inmate dies at Bibb County jail

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into the death of an inmate that was serving time at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Bibb County authorities confirmed a 69-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell inside of the jail at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies and medical staff at the Jail attempted to assist the man. He was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time. An autopsy will be performed according to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name because his next of kin has not been notified.

He was serving time at the jail in reference to a Criminal Trespass case on Nov. 19.