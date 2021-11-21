25-year-old in critical condition after collision with Freightliner truck

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision with injuries that occurred on Pio Nono Avenue at Broadway at 03:46 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2006 Freightliner, driven by an unknown male, traveling North on Pio Nono Ave. ran into the back of Honda Accord, driven by 25-year-old man from Warner Robins.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver of the Freightliner did not stop after hitting the Honda. The Honda was stopped at the traffic light in the North bound lanes.

The 25-year-old was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition at this time. The Freightliner was found abandoned on Houston Avenue behind.

The traffic Collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.