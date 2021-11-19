What is the best school in metro Atlanta?

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all.

Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in a diverse environment.

Though there are hundreds of excellent schools across the country, each major city and metropolitan area has one school that stands out as the best in its area.

Across the Atlanta metro area, The Westminster Schools ranks as the top school. The private, Christian, coed K-12 school earned not just an A+ overall grade, but A+ grades for its academics, teachers, clubs and activities, and college prep.

The school boasts a graduation rate of 100%, and students report average SAT scores of 1420 and average ACT scores of 33 — both well above average. The Westminster Schools also ranks as the top STEM school in Georgia.

To determine the best schools by city, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 K-12 School & District Rankings from Niche, a platform for education data. The Niche ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews submitted to Niche. City boundaries are based on Census Bureau definitions for places. We identified the best school in every city for the 50 largest U.S. cities based on five-year population data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.