That text about a T-shirt didn’t come from the Roswell Fire Department

ROSWELL — The Roswell Fire Department is warning residents that a shirt that appears to promote the fire department was not produced by or backed by the department.

“It has come to our attention that an internet t-shirt vendor is claiming to sell shirts endorsed by the City of Roswell Fire Department. Please be aware that the City of Roswell Fire Department does not endorse this or any other company,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

According to the fire department, the t-shirt company is fraudulently using the fire department’s logo and could be attempting to scam individuals.

The fire department is warning residents to use caution and do not click on embedded links.

Below is an image of the text message that residents are receiving.