Dinosaur Safari stomps into Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Imagine Exhibitions brings a dinosaur-filled indoor experience to Alpharetta for local families and visitors to get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life replicas of the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens today inside Alpharetta’s North Point Mall.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at DinoSafari.com. The limited-engagement, experiential family walk-through attraction will run through Spring 2022.

“Families will not want to miss Dino Safari,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “From the Sauropod Slide to interactive games and the sheer awe of giant moving dinosaurs, it’s the perfect activity for dinosaur fans of all ages to become immersed in an entertaining and educational globetrotting dinosaur adventure.”

In this walk-through adventure, attendees will meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs, including the T.rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. With the help of scientifically accurate installations and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport guests back millions of years to get up close and personal with prehistoric creatures in a replica of their natural habitat.

Located in the upper level of North Point Mall, the experience showcases how dinosaurs evolved over time and offers hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, along with depictions of natural elements that often occurred during this time, such as earthquakes.

The exhibition was created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with world-renowned Ph.D. Dinosaur Paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, who is one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world.

“It is always so thrilling to have a new attraction in Alpharetta – and this one is larger than life,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Families from all over will have the opportunity to come and interact with these prehistoric creatures now through Spring 2022. Dino Safari is a sensational new attraction that will enhance our visitor’s experiences and continue to showcase our award-winning community.”