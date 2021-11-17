All 5 inmates who escaped a Georgia jail have been captured

All five prisoners who escaped the Pulaski County Jail last week have been captured.

The last prisoner was captured at midnight Wednesday when members of the US Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Officers of the Warner Robins Police Department found Tyree Williams Jr. hiding behind a building located at 599 North Davis Drive in Warner Robins.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

“An amazing piece of investigative work, and exhaustive search led to the capture of all 5 escapees from the Pulaski County Detention Facility,” said Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner Jr. “The cooperation and coordination between Federal, State, and Local Agencies: US Marshals SERFTF, Georgia State Patrol, GSP Aviation, GBI, Department of Corrections, Warner Robins Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office led to the swift and steady capture of all escapees.”

The inmates escaped from Pulaski County Jail on Friday at about 11:15 p.m.