Shooting behind Macon duplex leaves 24-year-old man dead

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the 700 block of Grier Street. The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, two men were shot behind a duplex on Grier Street. One of the men was fatally wounded, he was identified as 24-year-old Shawn Deontae Watts.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the next of kin has been notified.

The second man, an 18-year-old, was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent and he is listed to be in stable condition.

This investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.