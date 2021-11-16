Georgia deputy charged with cruelty to children

A Worth County deputy was arrested Monday and charged with terroristic threats and acts and cruelty to children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Worth County Chief Deputy Raymond Drennen, age 60, and charged him with one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts, and one count of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whittaker asked the GBI to investigate a domestic incident that happened at Drennen’s home.

Sheriff Whittaker made the request earlier in the day.

Drennen was taken to the Worth County Jail.

This criminal investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.