Armed robbery at Circle K in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that took place at the Circle K, located at 4314 Pionono Ave.

The robbery occurred at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, a man, possibly armed, entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store on foot.

Witnesses said the man ran towards Dewey Street.

The individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. The man also had his face covered during the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.